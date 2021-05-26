Tour Evansville in the Sky and Help Evansville Wartime Museum

One of the most patriotic things you can do this Memorial Day Weekend is to help the Evansville Wartime Museum. This Saturday, May 29, 2021, you have the opportunity to ride in a few different and very unique airplanes. Local pilots will be volunteering their times and planes to raise money for the Evansville Wartime Museum.

For a $75 donation plus $11 for entry to the Evansville Wartime Museum, you can fly above Evansville in either an American Champion Citabria, Mooney M20c, or Cessna 182RG.

If you'd like to donate a little more you can fly in the Republic RC-3 post WWII seaplane. What in the world is a seaplane? It can actually land in the water like a boat! I'm going to guess that they are not going to land in the Ohio River, but you never know. A 20-minute ride over Evansville will cost you a $100 donation plus the $11 for entry into the Evansville Wartime Museum.

We had the opportunity to tour the museum recently (See pics below) And it really tells the story of how Evansville played a huge part in the war. I learned a lot, and there is a lot of memorabilia on display too.

If you want to reserve a spot on any of the planes this Saturday, you'll need to call Call 812-424-7461. If no one answers, leave a message, and someone will get back to you and let you know what your total donation will be.

10:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Evansville Wartime Museum

7503 Petersburg Rd Evansville, IN 47725

D Company, 334th Infantry Regiment, 84th Infantry Division with members

from Indiana and Kentucky will be on site as WWII re-enactors on the

museum grounds. This group enjoys educating the public on the life of a

WWII soldier and their daily struggles in combat abroad. Visitors can learn

the history of one of the units that stopped the Axis at the Battle of the

Bulge.