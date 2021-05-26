Keep Your Eyes Out for Evansville’s New Pink Ambulance

American Medical Response of Evansville via Facebook

Evansville's American Medical Response, or AMR, revealed a brand new ambulance with an interesting new look. What makes the new look so unusual? Rather than the usual red and blue on white that we have become accustomed to seeing on our local ambulances, the new ambulance unveiled yesterday has a different color scheme.

The new ambulance features the usual blue and white that we see now but instead of the typical red, the new American Medical Response vehicle is sporting pink. AMR says the inclusion of the color pink in the design is intended to, "increase awareness of, and honor, women's health conditions."

The cool new pink graphic design isn't the only thing that makes this new emergency response vehicle special. According to AMR,

This ambulance has a unique set of features that will allow it to serve in multiple roles including 911 response, critical care transports and also as one of several units that can be used for neonatal and maternal transport needs.

Once the new ambulance has passed its inspection and undergoes the necessary certification process from the appropriate state authorities, Evansville's American Medical Response says they expect the new unit will go into service in the Evansville area beginning as early as June 2021.

While 2021 marks the slow return to life as we knew it pre-pandemic, it also marks a pretty significant milestone for our local ambulance service as well - 100 years of continuous service. American Medical Response, formerly Mercy Ambulance, and even before that, Alexander Ambulance, has been in operation in our community since 1921 which is pretty remarkable!

