Ellis Park Holding Auditions For National Anthem Singers

You have the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at one of the biggest staples in the Tri-State, Ellis Park.

Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky is such a fun place to visit. There's so much there for the whole family to enjoy. Horse racing, food, gambling, and more can all be found at Ellis Park. My favorite days to visit are whenever they do the wiener dog races. They are so entertaining to watch run around the track at Henderson.

However, before all of those events go down, there is one tradition that must happen first. As with any sporting event, the National Anthem plays before the races begin. Ellis park is actually looking for local singers who would like to perform the National Anthem at their live race meet this summer.

If you or someone you know has a passion for singing and would love for your voice to be heard, this is your opportunity.

If you would like to audition to sing the National Anthem at Ellis Park, you can send in an audition video of yourself singing the National Anthem to Ellis Park through Facebook Messenger. If you don't have Facebook or can't send in an audition video, you can still audition in person at Ellis Park on June 3rd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For those interested in auditioning there's one thing that you should know first. There is a right and wrong way to sing the National Anthem...

This is the right way:

And this...well this just isn't going to turn out well for you...

