It’s Official: Lime Skittles are Making a Comeback!

After years of people begging for them to come back, the makers of Skittles are finally granting wishes and bringing back Lime Skittles.

Back in 2013, Mars Wrigley had a bright idea to change up the flavor to the green Skittle from Lime to Green Apple. Needless to say, this decision was met with a lot of negative feedback. I'd be lying if I said that I like the Green Apple flavor more than the Lime. Ever since they made the switch, I always give the green and yellow Skittles away and eat the rest. Sorry, not sorry.

Lime Skittles Are Coming Back

However, those who yearn for the Lime Skittle to return are in for a treat. Skittles announced that they will be releasing a new limited-edition ALL LIME packages of Skittles this July.

According to Best Products, this is the first time Skittles has released a pack that only has one flavor. Now, if we can only get one of those for the Grape Skittles (those are my favorite).

The good news doesn't end there though...

According to Skittles' Twitter, Skittles All Lime Packs will be here this summer for a limited time. However, they teased that if we buy them out, marketing might bring them back forever! I wouldn't be mad about that at all!

(H/T- Best Products)

Here's The Thing About Skittles...

Everyone has their favorite flavor of Skittles, but in reality, all Skittles taste the same. Now, I know what you're thinking, and I thought the same thing. "There's no way that they are the same flavor." However, one neuropsychologist named Don Katz, has completely crushed everything we thought that we knew about Skittles.

This is seriously mind-boggling! Apparently, we believe that they taste different because our brains associate their colors with certain tastes. Oh, but it gets worse! They like to further trick our minds with these so-called "flavors" by giving Skittles different fragrances associated with that specific color, but they all taste exactly the same!

It makes you question a lot of things, really. You can read more on this by clicking here.

If you don't believe any of that nonsense and still can't get over the fact that Lime Skittles are returning, they will be available nationwide this July.

