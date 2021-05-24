Vanderburgh Humane Society Annual Auction Event is Online in 2021

The Vanderburgh County Humane Society does a lot of great work in our community. They work hard to help get many animals the care they need and help them find their forever homes. For the second year in a row their annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs auction is online and will kick off very soon!

The annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs auction is the humane society's largest fundraiser of the year. Typically it's a huge event that includes cocktail preview parties, plated dinners, and silent along with the live auctions. However once again, the pandemic had other plans for their annual event. Vanderburgh Humane Society decided it was safest to just move the auction online once again. The good news with it being online is you can bid from the comfort of your own home, and hopefully next year we'll be back and in the regular swing of things!

The auction will have hundreds of items up for bidding, and the prices will range anywhere from $25 to $5,000+ and the best part is, the money raised goes directly to help Vanderburgh Humane Society and the work they do in our community. The auction kicks off June 5th, and goes through June 10th. If you want to be prepared for the upcoming auction, you can sign up here to get registered to bid as well as get text message reminders about the auction.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society will also be hosting a virtual fundraising live stream event on June 10th as well.

