Columbus Replica The ‘Pinta’ Coming To Grand Rivers Turtle Bay

Summer has arrived and Grand Rivers is starting it off the right way. The Columbus Replica of The Pinta Ship will be docked for tours.

The Pinta in Spanish means The Look, The Painted one or in my own words the pretty one. It is said that this ship was by far the fast of the three ships that Columbus traveled on when he traveled to the New World.

The Pinta Replica travels around as a sailing museum according to Patti's 1880 Settlement Facebook. It is brought to different towns to allow the public and school-aged children to be educated on a part of history.

The ship arrived in Grand Rivers on Friday, May 21, and will be docked at Turtle Bay until Tuesday, June 1.

From The Columbus Foundation:

The Columbus Foundation takes great pride in displaying and maintaining the only traveling replicas in existence today.

Ports and dates are subject to change. Visit the Columbus Foundation Schedule and Tours page for updates. The ships are not wheelchair accessible. However, our visitors in wheelchairs are invited to come to view the ships as close as they can safely with a companion free of charge. Some small walkers and crutches can be used on ships. Once aboard, there are places to sit.

Admission to take a tour: $6.50 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5.50 for students 5 - 16. Children 4 and under are free. The ship will be open every day, Until May 31st, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. No reservations are necessary.

While you're in Grand Rivers why not visit Patti's 1880's Settlement.

