Evansville Family Offering $5,000 Reward for Info in 2020 Murder Investigation

Nearly one year after his death, the family of an Evansville man are still looking for answers as to who was responsible, and are putting up a $5,000 cash reward in the hope it will bring those answers sooner rather than later.

50-year-old Troy Smith died from a gunshot wound to the head on May 24th, 2020. According to a June 2020 article from Isaiah Seibert with the Evansville Courier & Press, police were called to a home in the 500 block of New York Avenue on the night of the 24th after receiving a report about a deceased individual. Officers found Smith's body when they arrived on the scene and a medical examiner determined the cause of death was the aforementioned gunshot wound.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the Evansville Police Department, the investigation into Smith's death is ongoing, and no suspects have been named at this time. They, like Smith's family, are asking the public for any information that could lead to the identity and location of a suspect, or any information that may help them figure out what lead to his death.

The EPD press release stated the $5,000 being offered by the family would be a cash payment if the information provided, "leads to the successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible."

If you or someone you know has any information you think may help investigators solve the case and bring the much-needed closure Troy's family deserves, contact the Evansville Police Department's Investigations Unit at 812-436-4025.

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]