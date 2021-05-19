Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum is Getting a Discovery+ Show

Famous for his Travel Channel series Ghost Adventures, Zak Bagans is coming to the screen again with a new series for Discovery+, sharing the stories behind his extensive collection of haunted objects.

Bagans has been collecting oddities and spooky items since the age of 10, and his vast collection is housed in a 1930's mansion-turned-museum in downtown Las Vegas:

Launching exclusively on Discovery+ later this year, THE HAUNTED MUSEUM will present the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans’ (Ghost Adventures) Las Vegas museum, by way of scripted shorts produced by Eli Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself.

The museum is made up of 30 rooms and is over 14,000 square feet. In it, you will find things like Dr. Jack Kevorkian's death van, an entire room filled floor to ceiling with dolls, the captain's mirror from the RMS Titanic, a real human skeleton set up in a funeral parlor, and the actual staircase from the "Demon House" in Gary, Indiana.

The new Discovery+ series The Haunted Museum will consist of a special 2-hour episode, plus eight additional hour-long episodes, where Bagans will be "opening the museum vaults" and sharing the secrets and stories behind his most prized objects. Each item's backstory will be told in the form of its own scripted and produced mini horror film.

The new series is set to launch on the streaming platform later in 2021.