Downtown Evansville is getting a giant, new mural and it includes images of some of Evansville's most notable bits of history.

I love seeing vibrant, beautiful artwork and murals on buildings when I travel. In fact, it's one of my favorite parts of a city. When Shawn & I got married in Las Vegas, I was adamant about including some of the artwork in our wedding photos. When I took my daughter to Ashville, North Carolina for an annual birthday trip, there were murals literally all over the city. They weren't just isolated to downtown Ashville, either. The murals that we saw at nearly every turn were breathtaking and the artists who created them, incredibly talented!

Evansville has a few murals now including the two in Self E. Alley off Main Street downtown. There's also the one on the side of the building, across from the McDonald's at North Main Street, just off the Lloyd. So I was so excited to learn that we were getting another one, this time located downtown between 4th & 5th Streets and Sycamore and Vine.

I took a stroll over that way today to capture a picture of the progress and it looks amazing! The new mural, being created by Often Seen Rarely Spoken Art. They are a team of artists who specialize in large-scale murals like the one being painted on the back of the Old National Bank's ONSD building located at 101 NW 4th Street downtown. It is on the backside of the building and faces 5th Street. It features images depicting parts of Evansville's rich history. From what I can make out of the progress so far, it includes an image of the LST 325 and the P-47 Thunderbolt, both with deep, longstanding ties to the city. I can't wait to see the finished project when it's all done and I hope that this is the start of a positive, new trend to make Evansville visually look as vibrant and colorful as it truly is.

Keep scrolling to see some of my favorite murals that I found when I traveled to Ashville, North Carolina.

