Downtown Evansville Events for the Week of May 17 – 23, 2021

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is at it again! They have a ton of great events planned this week, beginning with live music at Game Room Alley.

There's no doubt that we have all missed attending local events - and I'm sure organizers have missed planning them too! With more and more people getting vaccinated and now the latest news from the CDC saying that you don't need a mask if you are fully vaccinated, events are starting to be announced all over the city.

Downtown Evansville is all about hosting events and they are ready to go! If you've never attended an event downtown, you are missing out. There is something really magical about Evansville's downtown district and Main Street walkway and the folks at the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District know how to host an event! They are incredibly creative and always coming up with new and exciting ways to get people downtown to enjoy what Evansville has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

In fact, they have an entire week's worth of exciting events planned with the first one taking place today at downtown's Game Room Alley with Tuesday Tunes with Emily Fife. They're even sharing goodies from Jimmy Johns from 11am - 1pm today.

As for the rest of the week, grab your yoga mat on Wednesday, May 19th and head to the lawn of the Reitz Home Museum for yoga beginning at 5:30pm. On Thursday, May 20th, head back to the Reitz Home Museum to Wine Down to the Weekend on the lawn beginning at 5pm or check out Yoga on the Roof of the Arts Council building located at 212 Main Street. After you "wine down" and finish yoga, you can head over to Backstage for trivia night.

The fun doesn't stop on Wednesday. There are events planned for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Downtown Evansville, including lunch-time yoga, a tap takeover, an outdoor concert, movie night at the Post House, and two high school graduation ceremonies. All that and so much more are happening downtown this week so get out, get to Main Street, and #DoItDowntownEvv

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

.