Like nearly every other non-profit organization in the Evansville area, the Boys & Girls Club was forced to cancel their annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament last summer. However, also like nearly every other non-profit in the Evansville area, they're able to bring it back this summer thanks to consistently declining positive cases in our area.

The 12th edition of the tournament is set for Saturday, August 14th and will once again take place at the outdoor Tropicana Events Plaza, rain or shine. Registration and check-in take place from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. with the tournament getting underway at 10:00.

A $500 cash prize will be waiting for the 1st place team, while 2nd place will take home $250, and 3rd will walk away with $100.

Registration is open now for $60 per team (two players). Register by July 16th (2021) to guarantee you and your teammate receive a commemorative Stock the Pantry t-shirt. Registration will be available the day of the event however, the price per team jumps to $80. You can download the registration form by clicking or tapping the button below and mailing it, along with a check for your entry fee to the Boys & Girls Club (address below the registration form link). Make checks payable to the Boys & Girls Club.

Boys & Girls Club Address:

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville

PO Box 6311

Evansville, IN 47719

Cornhole for a Cause

Proceeds from the tourney will help the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville continue providing healthy snacks for students who visit the facility on Bellemeade Avenue in downtown Evansville after school.

For more information, contact Shanna Groeninger by calling 812-425-2311, or by e-mail at info@bgclubevv.org.