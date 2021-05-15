Cake Flavored Mountain Dew Coming Soon

There's a new flavor of Mountain Dew coming out this year and I am not sure how I feel about it.

It's no secret that Moutain Dew is one of the hottest soft drinks on the market. Throughout the years, there have been several Mountain Dew flavors that have been released. Some of these were pretty good and have stood the test of time, like Code Red. While others didn't stick around too long, and for good reason. The latest Mountain Dew flavor to hit shelves later this year is one that might fall under the latter. Mountain Dew Cake-Smash.

What is Mountain Dew Cake-Smash? Basically, it is what it sounds like, Mountain Dew "with a rush of artificial cake flavor".

According to Candy Hunting, this was originally supposed to come out in 2020 for Mountain Dew's 80th birthday. However, as with many other things, the pandemic delayed the release. You can see what the cans look like in the post below:

Now listen, I will be the first to admit that I LOVE birthday cake-flavored things. It's typically my go-to when choosing an ice cream flavor or whathaveyou. Any time there is a new birthday cake-flavored product that hits the market, I give it a try. However, I'm not sure how a birthday cake-flavored Mountain Dew would be. It doesn't seem like a good pair on paper, but I could be wrong. I'm willing to give it a try though.

As of now, there's no word yet on when these drinks will be coming out this year or where you will be able to find them. However, they are on the way!

