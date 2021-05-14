Giraffes Show Goose Who’s Boss in Hilarious Mesker Park Zoo Video

Earlier this week we talked about animal attacks, because of my goose encounter. What happened? Well, the very same goose that I spent so much time trying to make sure it was treated fairly, attacked me!

Last month #goosegate was trending because of the goose situation at Schnuck's shopping center on North Green River Road. The property owners were spotted trying to put the geese in another spot. Some customers were concerned about the safety of the geese and their eggs. Others were afraid that they might get nipped by an angry goose.

Jessica Merkling is an Urban Wildlife Biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife, and she was able to answer all of my #goosegate questions.

Read More: Is it Legal to Move a Canada Goose Nest in Indiana? #goosegate

Fast-forward to this past Saturday, the mama goose is set up in a flower bed in front of Premier Tan. I watched it hop out of the flower bed and hiss at customers as they walked in. As I was leaving, the angry goose chased me, then flew into my head twice! I didn't even walk past it, or look at it. Now I feel like the goose family needs to be moved away from the entrance of any business.

Brice Bolin captured some amazing video of the giraffes at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden. Turns out, the giraffes don't want the geese in their space, so they did something about it!

Thanks to Brice Bolin for letting me share this hilarious video.

