Whether you collect them or not, you can't deny the influence card collecting has held as one of our favorite hobbies. But one can argue the pastime has only gotten more popular since the emergence of Pokemon trading cards in the '90s.

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, trading cards have seen a resurgence in interest, resulting in increased sales and higher re-sale values, including for Pokemon cards. Unfortunately, this higher demand has also led to various issues, including shortages, price gouging, crises in niche industries, and even violence.

Now, it seems, Pokemon cards are simply being taken off shelves.

In a report published by the Bleeding Cool on Wednesday (May 13), an upstate New York Target shopper shared a sign from the retailer claiming sales of all trading cards from MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokemon would be halted effective May 14. Cards from said brands "will no longer be sold in stores until further notice" in order "to ensure the safety of their guests and team members," the sign read.

Indeed, Target confirmed to CNN that the retail giant is temporarily suspending all in-store sale. "The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority,"a representative told the outlet. Cards will still be available to purchase online.

Target's move to remove trading cards from its shelves follows reports that Walmart made a similar decision earlier this month. However, according to a statement from a Walmart representative through IGN, Walmart has not yet suspended sales of any trading cards.

"Like other retailers, we have seen increased customer demand, and we are determining what, if any, changes are needed to meet customer demand while ensuring a safe and enjoyable shopping experience," the Walmart spokesperson said.

The increased tension surrounding trading card sales follows an incident that took place in Wisconsin in early May, in which a 35-year-old man was harassed by four men in a Target parking lot over sports trading cards. The incident led to a lock-down at the store as well as surrounding retailers after a gun was wielded by the victim.