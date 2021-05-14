EVV Philharmonic Youth Orchestra to Perform this Weekend

This weekend there will be a very special show at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will perform their Spring Chamber Concert on Saturday starting at 2 pm. To hear more about his show and what you can expect to see and hear I talked with Brain Onderdonk the Director of Education and Community Programs for the Philharmonic. Check it out!

Indiana House of Bells is an Eerie Roadside Marvel I recently heard about House of Bells on Facebook these photos by Kevin Robertson caught my eye. This place is truly an eerie roadside treasure.