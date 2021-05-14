Evansville Otters Baseball Back at Bosse Field This Weekend

It's been a long time since we got to enjoy a warm evening at Bosse Field singing 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game" but this weekend that all changes. For the first time in 615 days, the Evansville Otters will be back at historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters first three exhibition games will take place this weekend at Bosse Field. The Otters will be playing against the Ridgewood Black Sox. The first of the three games will take place Friday, May 14th at 6:35 PM. If you'd like to purchase tickets to any of the games this weekend, you can find tickets here.

It will be so exciting to see life back at Bosse Field after the crazy year we've had. It's hard to believe it's been 615 days since the Evansville Otters last played a game at Bosse Field. The first three exhibition games will be going on this weekend, but opening night at Bosse Field for the regular season will take place on Saturday, May 29th. Regular season tickets for the Evansville Otters 2021 season are on sale now, so if you want to purchase those, you can do so here.

