A Tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes on the Anniversary of HIs Passing

Hands Down Frank Sinatra is by far one of my all-time favorite artists. He has to be one of the most iconic singers ever. So much so that his legacy has lasted 23 years after his passing. So, in honor of the Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra, on the anniversary of his passing, here are some of my favorite Frank Sinatra songs.

Some of the Best Frank Sinatra Songs You Need to Listen To

Come Fly With Me



In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning



One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)



My Funny Valentine



You Are the Sunshine of My Life



Strangers in the Night



Nice 'n' Easy



I've Got You Under My Skin



My Way



You Make Me Feel So Young



I really don't feel like these songs need any explanation. They speak for themselves. Whatever mood you are in a Frank Sinatra song will always be perfect for that moment. I hope you enjoy listening to all of these songs because I know that I did putting this list together.

