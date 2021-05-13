EVSC Radio & TV Students Place Third in the Nation with Brilliant PSA

Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center has been named one of the Top 10 career and technical schools in the nation. It's a really awesome extension of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. High school students have the opportunity to learn actual real-world job skills. Students don't have to go to an EVSC high school to attend classes. If your child goes to a North or South Gibson, Spencer, Posey, Vanderburgh or Warrick county school, they can enroll at SICTC.

I really wish that middle school students could take classes there, too. My son Chase would absolutely love the computer lab. I also think it would be cool to take a few classes there. Seriously, there is a Culinary course, Graphic Design, and the Radio and TV classes.

JoBeth Bootz is the instructor for the RTV students and runs the radio station WPSR 90.7. She does an amazing job with the students, and they all have a huge honor to be proud of this year.

The RTV II students won national recognition for a Public Service Announcement they created. Thanks to your votes, Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center placed third in the nation!

The students chose distracted driving as their public service announcement topic.' Blink' is a visual PSA that shows the importance of keeping your eyes on the road while you drive. This is an important message for anyone who drives.

TeenPSA.org

You'll find out everything that the EVSC Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center has to offer in the video below.

