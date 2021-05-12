Indiana Opens Pfizer COVID Vaccines to All Residents 12 and Over

In a step toward getting as many Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, and hopefully putting the pandemic behind us sooner rather than later, the Indiana Department of Health will allow any resident 12 years of age or older to receive a Pfizer vaccine effective beginning Thursday (May 13th, 2021) at 8:00 a.m, according to their vaccination website.

The decision comes after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both gave a recommendation in favor of expanding vaccinations to the new age group on Wednesday, according to USA Today. Discussions on the recommendation began after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday they were expanding "emergency use authorization" of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals between 12 and 15 years old.

Until now, vaccines were restricted to any resident 16 years old or older.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. was quoted in Monday's announcement as saying, “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

It's important to note the emergency authorization only applies to the Pfizer vaccine. There has been no announcement from the FDA regarding the eligibility of young adults to receive either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Until that happens, it does slightly limit the locations you can take your child in the Tri-State if you have decided you want them vaccinated. According to the Indiana Health Department's vaccination website, ourshot.in.gov, those locations are:

Deaconess Downtown Clinic

Deaconess Gateway Hospital

Deaconess Gibson Hospital

Manor Auditorium at Ascension-St.Vincent

Good Samaritan Hospital - Vincenness

All CVS Pharmacy Locations

All Walgreen's Pharmacy Locations

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at most locations through the Department of Health website. Appointments at CVS and Walgreens can be scheduled through CVS.com and Walgreens.com, respectively.