CenterPoint Energy Foundation Donates 1 Million for Downtown Evansville Park

If you were to plan the perfect park space in Downtown Evansville what would it include? Perhaps room for a farmer's market, a stage for live entertainment, spots to enjoy lunch outside, and maybe a little ice skating in the winter? Evansville residents have been begging for more reasons to come downtown, and now it's becoming a reality.

A press conference was held today at CenterPoint Energy (Formerly Vectren) and the CenterPoint Energy Foundation made quite a big announcement. They will fund a new park space in Downtown Evansville with a One Million Dollar grant!

Photo: Noah Stubbs

Director of Communications

Mayor’s Office / City of Evansville

"We’re grateful for the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s investment in Downtown Evansville, This park will be a wonderful addition to our revitalization efforts, and will complement the upcoming development around the block.” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

"Vibrant Main Streets and public spaces are vital to the economic growth of a region. We're committed to the growth and development of Evansville and to improve the quality of life for both current and future residents." - CenterPoint Energy President and CEO Dave Lesar

Features of CenterPoint Energy Square

Synthetic Turf Lawn

Performance Stage

Light and Sound Poles

Canopy with Bench Swings

Fire Pit

Tables and Chairs

Public Art

Botanical Displays

Platform Seating

Ping Pong, Foosball, Chess, Spin Chairs

Outdoor Dining

Storage

CENTERPOINT ENERGY SQUARE - Downtown Evansville Rendering

This looks super cool. We have needed this in Downtown Evansville for a long time. The new park space will be located at 4th and Main.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY SQUARE - Downtown Evansville Rendering