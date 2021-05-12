When I started going to church at The Refuge Christian Church over a year ago, I met a lady named Perri Huddleston. At the time, I had no idea how much I would enjoy being her Facebook friend. You see, Perri is surrounded by jokesters and occasionally posts fantastic pranks they have pulled on her.

There was that time her friend Vicki hijacked her planner and made sure that she penciled in enough "Vicki time."

Perri Huddleston

Hilarious.

Get our free mobile app

And it seems Perri's kids get in the game of torturing her too. For Mother's Day, Perri received a very special gift from her son and daughter-in-law.

There are normal families...and then there’s mine. Zac and Sarah gave me a really cool gift for Mother’s Day. It’s a digital picture frame called Skylight. People can just email pictures straight to it and they automatically join in the slide show. I, of course, had visions of many pictures of the grandkids coming my way. My kids and grandkids obviously envisioned other pictures to send me. And so it begins.

But alas, it wasn't sweet family photos that she got. Poor Perri started to notice these horrific distorted images of actor Nicolas Cage popping up on her new frame.

She told me that the images will coordinate with the gifts from her daughter - a lap blanket and sequined pillow that features Nicolas Cage. Also, she's not some uber-fan. They just like torturing her with his face.

I have to say, this is pretty genius. Hats off to Zac and Sarah for their ingenuity and to the entire family for their good-natured spirits. We could all use a little more laughter in life! I can't WAIT to see how she retaliates.

Ready to prank your loved ones? Get your own Skylight frame right here.

.

KEEP READING: 10 Commandments of the Holiday Drive In

MORE: 11 Doggies Getting Shamed and Their Responses are Gold