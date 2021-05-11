Philpot Stew Is Surprisingly Delicious [RECIPE]

Many times, on the air, I have admitted that I am not a cooker. I grew up with a mom that only cooked because we had to eat and Holy cooked what my dad liked. Let's just say, his tastes were bland and full of meat and potatoes. My mom would cut recipes out of magazines but rarely cooked them. The only time that she would get a little creative was during the holidays. But rest assured, she still made all of my dad's usual favorites.

I used to be very much like my mom. As far as cooking, I wasn't very creative. I just cooked what my kids liked, and that wasn't much. But as I have gotten older, I have become more curious about cooking, and more daring.

My husband and I recently went on a vacation for about a week. Of course, while we were gone, my son and his friends ate us out of house and home. Once we returned, I had to go right back to work and had no time to go to the grocery store.

So, when I was faced with the task of making something for lunch, I improvised. I looked in the fridge and in the cupboard for things that I could throw together. Here is what I decided to try.

It was actually very good. A little spicey, but so good. I was actually surprised it tasted so good. Here is the recipe. (remember, I don't really measure anything)

2 packages of frozen, fully cooked chicken fajita strips

A quarter of a green pepper

A handful of diced onions (the frozen diced onions are my fave)

About 2 tablespoons of butter

2 packages of chili flavored Ramen noodles

1 package of chicken flavored Ramen noodles

1 package of taco seasoning powder

1 a dash or two of taco sauce

1 can of petite diced tomatoes with green chilis (drained)

First, saute' the frozen chicken, onions, peppers in the butter until warm and vegetables are soft. While the chicken and vegetables are cooking, cook the three packages of Ramen noodles in boiling water as directed. Once all are cooked, mix together chicken, vegetables, and noodles with taco seasoning, tace sauce, and tomatoes. Serve in a bowl and top with Mexican shredded cheese and some sour cream.

I've learned that cooking can be fun and a way to express my creativity. If you cook this, make it your own. Add a little more or a little less, or even something different. Enjoy!

