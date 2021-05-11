Free Movies Return To Friedman Park In Newburgh This Summer

Movies and food trucks will be returning to Friedman Park this summer for some family fun.

Friedman Park in Newburgh is, in my opinion, one of the best parks in the Evansville area. There is so much there for you and your family to see and do. Aside from the playground and fishing area, the park offers several other amenities that make it unique. This 180-acre park features some amazing views of the Wildflower meadows, hummingbird gardens, and butterfly gardens. Friedman Park also features picnic pavilions, more than a mile of biking and walking trails, and even an amphitheater.

Speaking of the amphitheater, that's where Warrick Parks Foundation will be hosting free movie nights at the park all summer long. These events will be held on the third Friday of the month at 7 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk. The first movie night will be held on May 21st and will feature the movie "Coco".

This event will continue throughout the summer and will feature various food trucks on site. While Movies in the Park are free, you're going to want to bring money with you to buy food. Donations will also be accepted for Warrick Parks Foundation to help maintain Warrick County's parks and trails.

Throughout this series of events, Warrick Parks Foundation will be showing a different family-friendly movie on a 30-foot screen at Friedman Park. Other films that you can expect to see at Movies in the Park include "The Croods: A New Age", "Field of Dreams", and "Bill and Ted Face The Music". For more information about when you can expect to see each movie and participating food trucks, see the post below.

