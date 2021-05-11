What's going on with the Golden Globes? And why did Tom Cruise just return all his Golden Globe awards?

The actor made a major statement this week by returning all three of his Golden Globe Awards amid the ongoing drama surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Deadline first reported that the superstar handed back his trio of statuettes, which he won for his roles in 1996's Jerry Maguire (Best Actor), 1989's Born on the Fourth of July (also Best Actor) and 1999's Magnolia (Best Supporting Actor).

Cruise's stand is just the latest blow to both the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its awards show. Amazon, Netflix, Time's Up, and NBC have also spoken out regarding the HFPA's lack of inclusion and diversity among its ranks, with the latter network even going as far as to cancel its planned 2022 broadcast of the Globes.

Why won't NBC air the Golden Globes in 2022? According to a statement the network released to Variety, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

It remains to be seen whether the HFPA will follow through on the reforms it has so far proposed, but either way, it appears the Golden Globes will have to find a new home for next year's ceremony. (NBC has been the exclusive home to the awards show since 1996.)

Most recently hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, the 2021 telecast went virtual, with the show's major winners including the late Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jason Sudeikis, Daniel Kaluuya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.