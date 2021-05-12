10 Restaurants That Should Consider Opening an Evansville Location

If there's one thing Evansville is not lacking, it's restaurants. We have so many amazingly delicious restaurants around here. However there are a few that I think we're missing, and I think would do well around here. So I created a list of 10 restaurants that I think should really consider coming to Evansville.

So without further adieu, here are 10 restaurants that should consider an Evansville location, what else should make the list?

10 Restaurants That Need to Come to Evansville Here's 10 restaurants I think we need in the Evansville area.