Evansville Area To Catch A Glimpse of A Partial Solar Eclipse In June

The Evansville area got to witness a pretty great solar eclipse in 2017. We'll have another chance to see another solar eclipse this June.

I can remember the hype behind the solar eclipse we had in 2017. Seeing it was a priority. Everyone was buying up solar eclipse glasses so that they could get to see it first hand, myself included. While we weren't exactly in the path of totality, we were pretty close to it here in Evansville. It was truly a sight that I won't soon forget. However, that won't be the last eclipse that we will see in the near future.

Did you know that we will get to see a partial solar eclipse on June 10th here in the Evansville area?

This time, it won't be as noticeable as what we saw a few years ago, but it's still something that you might want to see. It's called an annular solar eclipse. During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon will appear slightly smaller in front of the Sun, creating what looks like a ring of fire. Of course, we won't be getting the full annular solar eclipse view here in the Evansville area. However, we will get a little taste of the solar eclipse.

So on the morning of June 10th, you're going to want to wake up before sunrise and find a spot with a clear horizon. In the Evansville area, the eclipse will be in progress at sunrise. The maximum eclipse will be before sunrise, according to GreatAmearicanEcipse.com.

Michael Zeiler, GreatAmericanEclipse.com

While we might not be in the path of totality for the eclipse in June, we will be getting the show of a lifetime in 2024. Mark your calendars for April 8, 2024 when we're actually in the path of totality of a total solar eclipse. It looks like in Evansville we could see anywhere from 2-4 minutes of totality, which sounds awesome! You can learn more about what we can expect in 2024 by clicking here.

(H/T- GreatAmearicanEcipse.com)

