Now Hiring: 10 Evansville Area Jobs Paying More Than $11 Hour

It seems like everywhere I look businesses are hiring. Ope sorry, you're probably humming the Full House theme now, so am I! But for real, if you are looking for a job that isn't fast food, and pays well, I have found some pretty cool opportunities.

As more of us get vaccinated, I'm sure more jobs are going to open up, and need extra help. I've already heard about some businesses that have had to reduce their hours until they can get more employees.

There will be a job fair Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Audubon Kids Zone INC. in Henderson. Several companies will be on hand to take applications and host interviews.

4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M.

1325 Powell St.

Henderson, KY 42420

