Ghost Quesadilla Opening an Evansville Location

Ghost Quesadilla in Newburgh recently made an exciting announcement, that they're expanding to Evansville! The Facebook page Evansville 411 News recently has been sharing some exciting developments coming to Evansville. They teased on May 10th that they would be sharing exciting restaurant developments in the coming days.

On May 10th they posted about Ghost Quesadilla planning to open a west side location next to the Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers location. In the comments, Ghost Quesadilla commented the following confirming the news:

So everyone knows, this will be a slight spin from Ghost Quesadilla. Over 20 Big Screens with NFL Sunday Ticket, large patio with live music and both a menu with our best selling items from ghost Quesadillas along with a set bar menu. It’s going to be a really fun place. Shooting for the 1st of Aug to open!! Excited for the West Side!!

It looks like we can expect to see the new Ghost Quesadilla location open by late summer. If you've never been to Ghost Quesadilla, right now they have only a Newburgh location, but if you haven't tried it, it's definitely worth the stop. They serve up quesadillas, tacos, burritos, and rice bowls. They have a wide variety of flavors to choose from as well. They also recently teased on their Facebook page that they are kicking around the idea of having a bottomless nacho bar at the west side location. Bottomless nachos? Sign me up!

If you want to stay up to date with Ghost Quesadilla's west side developments be sure to give them a follow on their Facebook page. And to stay up to date with Evansville area developments, Evansville 411 News is a great page to follow.

