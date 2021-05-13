Chick-Fil-A Is Now Facing A Sauce Shortage

This shortage really hits home.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many shortages in the supply and demand chain. It started with toilet paper, then there was meat, ketchup, and soft drink shortages. Now, everyone is talking about a gasoline shortage. It seems like one shortage after another. The shortages don't stop there though. A new shortage is emerging that will really have people losing their minds.

Chick-Fil-A is currently facing a sauce shortage.

Typically, you might ask for an extra Chick-Fil-A Sauce and they say "my pleasure". That isn't the case now. The company is now limiting the number of sauces they give customers due to limited stock, according to CNN.

Chick-Fil-A announced Wednesday that they are giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its 2,600 US restaurants. If you've been to Chick-Fil-A, you know that you at least need two or three packets of Chick-Fil-A Sauce: one for your sandwich and two for your fries. Talk about a shot in the heart.

Now the company says that they are working to resolve the issue as fast as they can, but there's no word on how long it might take to get back to normal.

That being said, I can already see people stocking up on the Chick-Fil-A sauces that are being sold in grocery stores and keeping them in their vehicle for when they decide to go to Chick-Fil-A. It's actually a pretty smart idea because like I said, one sauce just isn't enough there.

Hopefully, this is just a small timeline we are looking at and these shortages start to wind down because they are getting out of hand!

(H/T- CNN)

