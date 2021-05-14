Holiday World Opens for Their 75th Season This Weekend

I don't know about you, but after being cooped up mostly at home for over a year, I am so ready for some summertime fun this year. One Tri-State summertime staple is Holiday World, and they are opening for their 75th season this weekend!

Holiday World will be open Saturday and Sunday for their first official weekend of the season. However, if you want to enjoy all of the fun water slides and water coasters in Splasin' Safari, you'll have to wait until next weekend for that as Splashin' Safari officially opens for the season on Saturday, May 22nd.

If you want to purchase Holiday World tickets online, you can do so through their website, HolidayWorld.com.

Get our free mobile app

Growing up in the Tri-State, Holiday World has always been a summertime staple for me and my family. When I was a kid my parents always made sure we took at least one trip a summer up to Santa Claus, Indiana to enjoy Holiday World and Splashin' Safari. Now that I'm older it's something that I still enjoy to go do. Only now you can't get me away from those award-winning water coasters and roller coasters! I remember as a kid the first roller coaster I ever rode was The Raven, and ever since then, I was hooked on roller coasters. I was so excited when Holiday World released the Thunderbird, I got to have the special experience and go on the media day to ride it, and it was a blast. In fact below is a little throwback to 2015 when I got to ride the Thunderbird for the first time!

This summer is already shaping up to be a much better (and more normal) one than last summer, and I'm really excited to get back to having fun!



.