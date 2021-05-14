Oklahoma City Woman Shares Video of Creepy ‘Toddler’ Image – It’s Unnerving

I don’t know what I just saw, but you can bet that I’ll never intentionally set foot in this woman’s home.

While I used to be a skeptic when it comes to ghosts, I once lived in a house that convinced me that without a doubt, ghosts do exist. I never saw anything, but my roommates and I all heard the same strange sounds that couldn’t be explained.

I always felt like I was pretty blessed in that I never saw anything, unlike the woman who shared this video on TikTok back on April 28.

Get our free mobile app

Marlene Ana White of Oklahoma City said she felt like someone was watching her while using the toilet. That’s when she saw what appears to be a toddler in the shower and started filming. She opens the video with the question on everybody’s mind right now – “what the hell is this?”

As you might figure, a lot of people suggested it was a ghost, such as one user who asked her if she had had a miscarriage. It turns out that she did, in fact, have a miscarriage back in 2013 with a 25-weeks-old baby (I just got goosebumps while typing that).

Others suggested it may be some sort of demon, posing as a child to appear harmless in order to gain her trust prior to wreaking havoc – which is exactly what the ‘toddler’ did, judging by part 2 of her video:

She and her husband eventually got the house cleansed by a priest, which she documented on her TikTok account.

I realize that it’s possible the video could be a hoax. Regardless, it’s creepy as hell and not for anyone who is easily freaked out.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories