Logan’s Promise Safe Ride Program Offering Lyft Rides Memorial Day Weekend

So, you're planning on going out this weekend. Maybe you'll meet some friends for drinks. How are you getting home? Before you say 'I can drive after a few drinks', let me tell you about a safe way to get home.

Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. It's totally ok to have drinks with friends and celebrate the beginning of summer. Logan's Promise makes it easier for you to make a good decision, and stay out of jail, the hospital, or worse. The Logan's Promise Safe Ride Program will be available over Memorial Day weekend.

Use the Lyft code MEMORIALDAY2021 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This Safe Ride program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. This code will be valid Friday, May 28,  Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30  from 8:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes. All of these deaths were preventable and were the result of a very bad decision. If you are hosting a party, make sure that no one leaves after drinking, without a designated driver.

The Memorial Day weekend safe rides are sponsored by Curt Hamilton Injury Law. If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend or volunteer at a Logan's Promise event, email rstuckey@loganspromise.org

