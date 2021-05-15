Evansville Woman Needs Your Vote to be Named The World’s Best Baker

Sonia Patel bakes the most amazing cakes. I haven't had the chance to try one yet, but the cakes look pretty epic. I'm talking cakes with Oreo cookies, candy bars, peanut butter cups, you get the idea. It takes quite a while to whip up a professional cake from scratch. I don't know how she can keep from eating cake all day!

Sonia's baking skills could win her the title of 'The World's Best Baker', a feature in Bake from Scratch Magazine, a year's supply of Stuffed Puffs, oh and $20,000!

PHOTO: SONIA PATEL

You can vote once per day, as long as you have a Facebook account. You can also make a donation to No Kid Hungry and let those votes add up while supporting a great cause. Sonia will get one vote for every dollar you donate through this link. Last year, The Greatest Baker contest donated $368,757.70 to No Kid Hungry.

I had to ask what she would do with the $20,000 if she wins, and this is what she told me, " I know I would donate some of it to a local organization. I volunteer with Make A Wish so I am thinking I would donate some to that. I would really like to do some kind of pastry class/school but there isn’t anything local. Some of the money I would towards baking supplies."

Hurry and vote for Sonia - Voting for the TOP 15 ends Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. It would be pretty awesome to have The World's Greatest Baker right here in Evansville. If she wins, maybe we can talk her into a cake tasting party!

PHOTO: SONIA PATEL

