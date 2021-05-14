Barb is Ready to Bring a Little Sass to Your Family – VHS Pet of the Week [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

Meet Barb, the third-longest resident at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. The 4-year-old brown tabby is "the perfect mix of sugar and spice," according to Amanda at the VHS. Plus, she loves both people and cats until she's done for the day (can't we all say that on certain days?). She also likes to use her paws for play, which leads to her being a little rough at times, but if you don't mind a little sass in your felines, Barb might just be the perfect companion for you.

Amanda says Barb has lived with several cats in multiple places, she doesn't stir the pot "very often," and isn't afraid to stick up for herself when she feels like she's being picked on.

If Barb sounds like the perfect cat for you, her adoption fee is $70 which covers the cost of her vaccinations and her spaying. Learn more about Barb and begin the adoption process at the VHS website.

VHS Auction

The annual VHS Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs online auction is coming up June 5th through 10th, and they are in need of items to put on the auction block. If you're crafty or own a business that would like to donate an item, contact the VHS at 812-426-2563.

Mutt's Morning Out

If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)

Volunteers Needed

Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

VHS on Tik Tok

Be sure to follow VHS on TikTok @vhslifesaver to see funny animal videos and behind-the-scenes details on what sheltering really looks like! The clinic behind-the-scenes TikTok is up to more than 700,000 VIEWS!

Cat Cam

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

