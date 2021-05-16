Is Hitting The Snooze Button Bad For You?

My husband and I go round and round about this very thing at least once a month. He insists that hitting the snooze button just means you need a little more sleep and that it doesn't have any effect on the rest of your day. I, on the other hand, feel much differently about the snooze button.

When I started doing morning radio twelve years ago and had to start getting up in the middle of the night to go to work, my first radio husband, Jon Prell, gave me some very valuable insight on what I should and shouldn't do as far as my sleep. He said that, first and foremost, NEVER hit the snooze button. No matter how tired you feel, you must get up and get moving. If you don't, you will feel very tired and fatigued during the rest of your day.

It didn't seem logical to me that by getting up a little earlier when your alarm goes off, that you wouldn't feel as bad during the day. It made more sense that if you snagged another 10 or 29 minutes, you would feel more awake. But, that isn't how it works. Jon knew from experience that the snooze button shouldn't be an option. And, after sometimes hitting the snooze and sometimes popping right up out of bed when the alarm went off, I knew he was right. If you ever listened to my show back then, you know how hard that is for me to say. LOL

Here is why according to reverie.com,

Your brain doesn't have enough time to drift into deep, quality sleep, so instead, you're kept just at the surface level. That means the snooze sleep isn't sleep that'll defeat your drowsiness (or give you any of the other awesome benefits of sleep either). In fact, it might make your drowsiness worse

After watching this video, you will understand why you might feel the way you do and you will never hit the snooze button again.

So, the answer is YES, hitting the snooze button is bad for you. Don't hit it and see how you feel. At first, it will be hard. But, after your body gets used to it, you will feel better than ever during the day.

