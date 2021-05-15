See Inside This Giant Potato That Is An Airbnb [Tri-State Travels]

Who doesn't love potatoes in any form? Fried, mashed, french fries, chips, a hotel...yes, there is a potato hotel that you can stay in that you have to see.

I have done several posts about places in the region that you can stay in when you visit the area. So I decided to find a new, unique place to highlight each week in the region that you can visit. This new series will be called Tri-State Travels. This doesn't necessarily mean that all of these places are found here in the Tri-State, however, these are places that Tri-Staters might like to visit when they plan trips in these areas.

This week, let's highlight a very unique stay in Idaho. What is Idaho known for? Potatoes! So, it's only fitting that there is a giant potato that you can stay in there. Just south of downtown Boise, you will find a 6-ton potato on 400 acres of farmland that has been transformed into an Airbnb called "Big Idaho Potato Hotel".

Airbnb via Kristie

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel was once a part of the Idaho Potato Commission’s Big Idaho Potato Tour. At one point, it traveled on the back of a semi to 48 states for seven years. Now, it's got a new life as a hotel designed by Kristie Wolfe, a former Big Idaho Potato Tour spokesperson. According to the Airbnb listing, this unique stay made for two guests allows for "stylish private comfort". The Big Idaho Potato Hotel features a custom built-queen bed, a mini-fridge, and a detached bathroom silo with a fireplace. It really looks like a fun and unique getaway for couples. They need to have a catchy tagline for this place like "Take your stud to the spud" or something like that.

Get our free mobile app

You can learn more about The Big Idaho Potato Hotel and find out how to book your stay by clicking on the Airbnb listing page here. Take a look at The Big Idaho Potato Hotel to see how amazing this place looks in the photos below.

This Giant Potato Is An Airbnb [SEE INSIDE] Who doesn't love potatoes in any form? Fried, mashed, french fries, chips, a hotel...yes, there is a potato hotel that you can stay in that you have to see.

Kentucky "Game Of Thrones" Themed Stay Winter has come to Lexington, Kentucky with this "Game of Thrones" Airbnb.

Stay In This Hobbit Hole In The Mountains

Check Out This Harry Potter Themed Cabin In The Mountains

This Kentucky Treehouse Hangs Over A Cliff