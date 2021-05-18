Mask Mandate Lifted – Why are Some People Still Wearing Masks?

Do you smell that? It's called fresh air, and it is something that we haven't been able to fully enjoy over the past year. Last week we got the exciting news from the Centers for Disease Control - No More Masks! Well, that is sort of true.

It's very easy to read a headline like, 'No More Mask Mandate,' stop reading and toss out your mask. Not so fast. There is more to this guidance from the CDC. You have to be fully vaccinated in order to go mask-free and resume normal activities. If you haven't been vaccinated, you are still supposed to wear a mask and social distance. How do you know if the people around you are really vaccinated? You don't.

You might also be required to wear a mask in certain businesses. I went to several stores over the weekend, and most of them still required masks, but I honestly didn't see very many people actually wearing them. Everyone still has to wear a mask in hospitals, on public transportation, and on airplanes. The public transportation mandate from the TSA is in effect until September 13, 2021. That means if you plan to fly this summer, you will need a mask. If you violate the rule, you could be fined $250 - $1500!

Get our free mobile app

In Evansville, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Executive Order requiring face masks in city-owned buildings will end Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11:59 P.M.

There is More to Learn

How effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.

How well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications.

How long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.

The CDC knows that the vaccines are effective at preventing and spreading COVID-19, but there is still a lot that no one knows. Basically, if you haven't been vaccinated, wear a mask. If you have been vaccinated, you can go without a mask (Unless required) But you might feel safer to just keep wearing it.

Source: [Centers for Disease Control Coronavirus]

Source: [IN.gov]

Source: [TSA]