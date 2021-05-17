Marty Stuart Coming To Evansville’s Victory Theatre

Country music icon, Marty Stuart will be making his way to Evansville for a show at the Victory Theatre.

Marty Stuart is a country music legend, Grand Ole Opry Member, Grammy award winner, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. I grew up listening to Marty Stuart's music. Everything from "Hillbilly Rock," "That's Country", "Burn Me Down", and several other hits defined my childhood. Then there was the partnership between Marty and Travis Tritt. The hits they created were gold. I mean "This One's Gonna Hurt You" and "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'" were songs that I would jam out to all of the time...and I still do. I remember when the two came to Evansville in the early 90s for their "Double Trouble" tour. That was actually my first concert. I also remember seeing Marty when he performed at the Vanderburgh County Fair. Those were some of my favorite concert memories.

Now, we all will have the opportunity to hear all of those hits and more when Marty Stuart comes to Evansville for a very special concert at the Victory Theatre on November 18th. After everything that was canceled last year, it's so refreshing to see that more and more concerts are making their way back to Evansville. It's a great sign that things are getting back to normal. I certainly can't wait to be back at the Victory Theatre wearing my Travis Tritt and Marty Stuart "Double Trouble" tour shirt and singing along with every song Marty sings.

Marty Stuart's Victory Theatre Concert Details

Marty Stuart will be at the Victory Theatre on Thursday, November 18th.

Tickets go on sale May 21 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $39, $59, $46, and $99. VIP opportunities will also be available. Plus, you never know when 99.5 WKDQ might have the chance to win tickets to the show!

