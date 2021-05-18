Lady A Coming To Evansville’s Ford Center

It seems like we are making one concert announcement after another lately...and we definitely aren't complaining!

After over a year of hardly any concerts coming to town due to the pandemic, things are finally getting back to a sense of normalcy. We've been announcing several concerts making their way to the Evansville area over the past couple of weeks. It's such a refreshing thing to see. I feel like we took things like concerts for granted and didn't realize how much we need them until we didn't have any at all. Now that they are making a comeback, I know you're just as ready as I am to be in attendance at these shows and forget about everything other than having a good time.

Speaking of a good time, Lady A has a song called "Looking For A Good Time", and that's exactly what you can expect when they hit the stage at The Ford Center on August 29th! The band recently teased in a Facebook post that the busses have been sitting for too long, well now they will be hitting the road and making a stop in Evansville!

Get our free mobile app

Lady A Ford Center Concert Details

Lady A will be coming to the Ford Center in Evansville on Sunday, August 29th. They will be bringing special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts along with them.

Tickets on sale ONLINE ONLY at ticketmaster.com Friday May 28th @ 10am. Tickets also available for purchase at the Ford Center Ticket Office beginning June 2.

You'll have the chance to win tickets to the show before you can buy them next week on the Q Crew Morning Show with Ryan and Leslie on 99.5 WKDQ!

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

10 Evansville Area Jobs Paying More Than $11 Hour If you are looking for a good job or a new career, this is a great time to start applying. There are so many businesses in Evansville that are hiring, and the pay and benefits are pretty sweet.

Spirits of the Past: Evansville Bars We Miss