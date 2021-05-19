New Evansville Otters Uniforms Pay Tribute to City’s Baseball History

Since 1995, the Evansville Otters have taken the field at Bosse Field in the same uniform color scheme; a mix of maroon, dark blue, and grey. However, that won't be the case when they suit up for their 26th season later this month.

Nearly two months after unveiling an all-new team logo, several Otters players modeled the team's brand-new uniform on Monday which, with the exception of grey, completely abandons the previous color scheme. There is no trace of maroon anywhere to be found, and the dark blue has been replaced with a brighter, more "true blue." The front of the jersey's feature either the word "Evansville" or "Otters" in the team's new cursive font.

The white jerseys will be worn at home games, and I imagine will be a nightmare for whoever is responsible for cleaning them after the guys slide around on the grass and red clay of the infield. The grey jersey will be worn at away games and the blue jerseys with white pants will serve as the alternate jerseys that can be worn during either home or away games.

A Nod to the Past

The decision to go with a completely new color scheme isn't one that came out of left field (no pun intended). There is a method to the madness, so to speak. The colors actually pay tribute to the history of the game at Bosse Field.

For those of us old enough to remember, before the Otters, the Evansville Triplets called Bosse Field home from 1970 until 1985 and employed the same color scheme during their first several seasons. The team started as a Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins before switching to the Milwaukee Brewers, then finally the Detroit Tigers before they were sold and moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

Coming Soon

The player's new look won't make its debut until the start of the Frontier League season which for them will be May 27th on the road against the Schaumburg Boomers. Until then, they'll continue to wear their previous uniforms for the remainder of Spring Training and any exhibition games, according to the team's website. They'll play their first home game on May 29th when they host a new addition to the League, Province of Quebec.

Check out the team's website for the complete 2021 schedule and ticket information.

[Source: Evansville Otters]