Free Uber and Lyft Rides To and From COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Starting May 24th

If you're wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there's good news! President Biden recently shared on Twitter that beginning May 24th and going on until July 4th, you can get a free Uber or Lyft ride to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites.

On May 18th, the President tweeted the following on his Twitter account @JoeBiden:

Help spread the word: From May 24 until July 4, Uber and Lyft will offer everyone in America free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites.

This is great news for those who are wanting to get the vaccine but don't have a reliable mode of transportation. This announcement comes just after last week when the CDC announced that people who are vaccinated no longer have to wear masks inside, as more and more studies coming out have shown the vaccine is effective.

