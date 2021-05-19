Old School Garden Hack To Keep Weeds Out Of Your Garden

It's the time of year when we are all going to the landscaping and garden centers to get flowers, shrubs, and trees to spruce up our yards after a dark, cold, and grey winter. There are so many colors and varieties to choose from. It is truly a beautiful time of year.

In my family, it has become a problem. You see, I love to pick out annuals, perennials, and shrubs to give our home colorful curb appeal. I even plan gardens for all seasons, so no matter what time of year, there is seasonal beauty right outside our windows. The problems lie in the fact that planting requires a family, team effort. And, let's just say that not everyone is as fond of gardens and planting as I am.

So, after I go make all of my purchases and boring home all of my amazing and well-thought-out plants, I hear quite a few sighs, see tons of eye rolls and get a lot of attitudes. But, the most vocal complaints come after the plants are all planted and the weeds around them begin to grow.

My husband is a good sport, but he gets very irritated when the weeds start to get out of hand. we all try to keep up with them, but it's hard when you are busy during the week and only have a little time on the weekends.

We have tried everything, including buying expensive landscaping mats. It took forever to lay them down and cut them just right. Then, the weeds would grow anyway. It even made me not want to buy any more flowers, trees, or shrubs.

While scrolling through Facebook, I came across an answer to our, I mean MY, problem. LOL. It's a wet newspaper.

Wet newspapers and put layers around the plants overlapping as you go; cover with mulch and forget about weeds. Weeds will get through some gardening plastic; they will not get through wet newspapers. (this really works!) an oldie but goodie

