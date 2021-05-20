KWC Gospel Choir (Shaped by Faith)

Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith...Tracy McGee, student at KWC and President of KWC Gospel Choir. He is also involved with the Prayer Team through Campus Ministries, a Residential Assistant, involved in Student Government and President of the Black Student Union.

Tracy loves God and shares his gift of singing through the Gospel Choir that he started on campus. He loves to encourage others and share his faith through the many things he is involved with at KWC.

You will LOVE Tracy, he is filled with the Joy of the Lord and his smile is contagious! I really enjoyed our interview and I cannot wait for you to hear him speak and express his love for God and others!

Listen to Shaped by Faith on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.