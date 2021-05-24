The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is Now Accepting Applications for Summer Program

If you're looking for somewhere for your kiddo to go this summer, something to do, let me point you in the direction of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville. The club's summer program is starting soon and they are taking applications now. Shanna Groeninger, the Boys & Girls Club's Resource Development Director, came on the MY Morning Show for her monthly interview, and that's when she gave us the low down on their summer program.

Boys & Girls Club Summer Program Details

The 2021 summer program, at both the OneMain Unit and the Fulton Avenue Unit, will run Monday-Friday from June 1st thru August 6th, although the hours will vary slightly between the two locations. At the Main Unit, it's from 9am-4pm and at the Fulton Unit, it's from 11am-4pm.

OneMain Boys & Girls Club is located at 700 Bellmeade Ave. The Fulton club is located at 1328 Dresden St. Applications are available in front of both units.

Listen to our conversation with Shanna for the rest of the details.

The Boys & Girls Club is looking for more than just kids this summer - they could also use some more help to make their summer program's as awesome as possible. So, if you're looking for something meaningful to do this summer, and if you have experience working with young people, and if you're looking for a way to give back, consider helping the Boys & Girls Club Summer Program. Send an email to Leslie Asbury, the club's Assistant Executive Director, at lasbury@bgclubevv.org for more information.