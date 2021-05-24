Here’s A Hack For Whenever You Forget Someone’s Name

TikTok has brought us a lot of entertainment lately. It has also taught us a thing or two that we may not have known before.

The video platform allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok is the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others.

We've shared several Tik Tok hacks in the past from how to clean your dishwasher, an easier way to make mac and cheese to new ways to eat pickles. There are so many life hacks to be found on Tik Tok, but one that I recently stumbled across is a true life hack.

Let's say you go out one night or you go into the store. Someone comes up to you and starts talking to you like they know who you are. You might recognize them, but you can't quite remember their name. It happens to us all. I know that it's happened to me a handful of times, especially since the pandemic hit and everyone wore a mask. Sometimes it makes it hard to recognize a person wearing a mask. However, one Tik Tok user discovered a genius way to get someone's name without embarrassing yourself by asking who they are.

Here's how to do it:

First off, in order to pull this off, you need to have someone on standby near you. All you do is say to the person, "Have you two met?" From there, they will do their own introductions and you'll have that name and just might remember who they are! Easy enough, right?

