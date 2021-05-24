For most of my life, I have been a night owl. I would say up late and get up late. And, to top it off, I physically needed about eight hours of sleep to feel my best. So, when I got the job doing morning radio on WKDQ, I wasn't sure I could survive such an early to bed, early to rise kind of schedule. In fact, the jury is still out on my survival.

The older I get, the harder it is to keep up working hours that begin at 3:30 am. You mix that ungodly, early hour with Monday mornings, and sometimes I'm barely functional. I feel much like the bird in this video. We are almost twins in the morning. Hair (feathers) and all. I think I have found my spirit animal.

I saw this video on Facebook and laughed so hard, I had to watch it over and over again. If you can relate to Brucee too, follow him on Instagram.

Here are some of my favorite MONDAY GIF's

I guess it's all in how you look on Mondays. Just like every morning is a chance to start fresh and begin again, so is every Monday. it unofficially marks the beginning of a new week with so many possibilities and promises.

Therefore, we should rejoice every Monday, even wake up early to begin our new day, new week, and new start earlier. Agreed? Agreed. Now, if we could only get Monday mornings, or all of the weekday mornings, to start around 10 am, THAT would be perfect. Brucee and I love that idea.

