Two Reitz Students Awarded Logan’s Promise Foundation Scholarships

In addition to providing the Safe Ride Program on special weekends, like this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Logan's Promise also has a scholarship program. This year, two $1000 scholarships were awarded to college-bound high school seniors. The students are chosen for demonstrated academic achievement and those who express interest in fighting against drinking and driving.

Bryce Cape and Conner Alford are seniors at Reitz high school, and they have both received the Logan Allen Brown 2021 Memorial Scholarship. Both Bryce and Conner display academic achievement, and commitment to serving others in school, home, and on the field.

R. BROWN

Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. It's totally ok to have drinks with friends and celebrate the beginning of summer. Logan's Promise makes it easier for you to make a good decision, and stay out of jail, the hospital, or worse. The Logan's Promise Safe Ride Program will be available over Memorial Day weekend Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30 from 8:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.

PHOTO: R. BROWN

The Memorial Day weekend safe rides are sponsored by Curt Hamilton Injury Law. If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend or volunteer at a Logan's Promise event, email rstuckey@loganspromise.org

