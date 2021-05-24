There is no shortage of jobs in the community. It seems everywhere you turn there are "now hiring" signs posted but not all jobs are created equal.

If you are able to work well under pressure, Evansville Central Dispatch may have the perfect job for you and it pays just over $22 an hour. The technical name of the position is "Telecommunicator" and they are currently hiring for a full time position. Aside from answering 911 calls, you could also expect to be answering "general information calls, and radio requests for police, fire and ambulance service."

So what does it take to work a job like this? Aside from good verbal and written skills, the ideal candidate would also be able to,

prioritizes complaints and dispatches appropriate agencies and equipment; data entry and records maintenance. Acts promptly in emergencies and under pressure;

And of course, for obvious reasons, you would need to be good under pressure and able to maintain composure no matter the situation. You also, ideally need a high school diploma or equivalent but it isn't necessary if you have the experience, skills and abilities required to do the job.

Since there is data entry required, you need to be able to type at least 30 words per minute with a minimum 90% accuracy rate. There is a background security check and some certification required but you'll have 6 months to obtain that certification. To see the full list of requirements and to apply for the position, visit EvansvilleGov.org.

[Source: EvansvilleGov.org]

