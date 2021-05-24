EVSC Announces Free Breakfast & Lunch for the 2021-2022 School Year

The school year is coming to a close, and the EVSC is already planning for the 2021-2022 school year. Fellow parents, we will have one less expense next year, if your child eats breakfast or lunch at school. My son usually insists on Lunchables unless it is pizza day. That was always a good day to visit him, because everybody loves that square school pizza!

Jason Woebkenberg is the Chief Communication Officer of the EVSC, and he dropped some amazing news this morning. Nora Burgess is the Director of Food & Nutrition with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, and she joined Mr. Woebkenberg to give the exciting announcement.

Thanks to a U.S.D.A. waiver all students will be able to eat free breakfast and lunch in the 2021-2022 school year. This is good for all students, there is nothing to sign up for. There are 40 schools in the EVSC, so that is a lot of meals!

On the EVSC Facebook page, Catherine L Dillman asked, "Do you have plans for summer lunches like last year?"

"Yes! Information on that will be announced soon." EVSC (Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation)

All of the meals that are served follow the United States Department of Agriculture nutritional guidelines. I think it is great that students are able to have breakfast at school. So many of them have to start their day super early, and then lunch could be late in the day. Menu/Nutritional information and special diet questions: 812-435-0993

