Comedian Bill Engvall Coming to Evansville June 26th

I would say we could all use a good laugh and the Victory Theatre in Evansville has announced an apt addition to their summer lineup.

Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Engvall will be doing one show only on Saturday night, June 26th at 7:00 p.m at the Victory Theatre. Engvall was recently seen on buddy Tim Allen's FOX sitcom Last Man Standing as recurring character Reverend Paul. The sitcom ran for nine seasons and just wrapped up its run just last Thursday. Engvall was named "Casino Comedian" of the year 2019 at the Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas.

His first comedy album Here's Your Sign, is certified platinum and it held the number one position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks.

Engvall started out as a Dallas disc jockey with dreams of becoming a teacher. He tried stand-up comedy at a nightclub one night and he realized he had discovered he had a gift for making people laugh. He made the move to Los Angeles and he went on to star in his own Showtime stand-up special A Pair of Jokers. He made appearances on A&E's Evening at the Improv, as well as The Tonight Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. Engvall has his own sitcom from 2007-2009 and one of his children was played by Kentucky native and future Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 27th at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Ticketmaster.com. More information on this show can be found HERE.